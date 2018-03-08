These $19 iPhone X cases heal themselves from scratches

We’re not saying that the Innerexile Instant Self-Repair Case for the iPhone X is magic, but we’re also not NOT saying that the Innerexile Instant Self-Repair Case for the iPhone X is magic. From afar, this iPhone X case looks just like any other clear case for Apple’s latest iPhone. When you look a bit closer, however, you’ll notice something interesting: these cases don’t have the fine little scratching and swirling you see on every other clear case on the planet. Why? Because Innerexile’s case has a special coating that’s capable of instantly healing itself whenever these fine scratches occur. It’s awesome, and it’s only $19 on Amazon.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

Protective film 3000g tested

Anti-Fingerprint and oil

Odyssey Unique Design

Shock Resistance

100% Full protection

