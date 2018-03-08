‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ coming October 12th for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Following weeks of speculation, Activision announced on Thursday that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (IIII) will be the next entry in the long-running first-person shooter series. In a tweet, the publisher announced it will hold a reveal event on May 17th to show off the game for the first time, and then launch the game on October 12th, 2018.

All that Activision was willing to share about the game is that Treyarch will be in charge of development and that it will be a “game-changing experience” that will “revolutionize” the best-selling series in Call of Duty history.

Rumors of the fourth entry in the Black Ops series began spreading earlier this year after a Eurogamer report citing multiple sources claimed that Treyarch would go back to the well in 2018. According to that report, Activision plans to tone down some of the futuristic, sci-fi elements that had taken over the franchise in recent years with games like Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare, especially after the fan reaction to Infinite Warfare.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the next Call of Duty for now. We’ll learn much more when Activision hosts its community reveal in May, but one thing is for certain: Black Ops 4 isn’t coming to the Switch. At least, that’s the case as of now. Maybe there will be some surprises later in the year.