Amazon’s sale on this Crock-Pot slow cooker is so good, I almost kept it to myself

What can you buy for $9 these days? I’m not talking about a slice of pizza and a soda, I’m talking about something of value that you’ll use all the time. We can’t blame you if nothing comes to mind, but we’ve got your answer right here: the Crock-Pot 2-QT Round Manual Slow Cooker. This is a device capable of simplifying your kitchen routine more than you can fathom if you’ve never used a slow cooker. You can use it to make one dish to go along with your dinner, or you can make an entire meal for two people. I absolutely love slow cookers… so much so that I briefly thought about not sharing this Amazon sale and buying them all myself. I’m not sure what I would do with hundreds of Crock-Pots though, so I’ll let you guys join in on the fun.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

2-QT Round Manual Slow Cooker serves 3+ people

High/Low cook settings, and convenient Warm setting

Crock-Pot features removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert, and dishwasher-safe glass lid

Compact slow cooker with purple polka-dot design.Recipes included

Dimension(inch):9 H x 8.9 W x 7.4 D

If you’re looking for a more sophisticated model with better features that still won’t break the bank, this $35 digital model is just what the doctor ordered:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.