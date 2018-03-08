Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on MacBooks, iPads, and Beats headphones

The most wonderful time of the year isn’t necessarily the holiday season. The days are finally getting longer again, we’re past the worst of the winter snow, and oh yeah, it’s tax refund time.

Best Buy is celebrating the latter with a three-day sale on some of its most popular items, including a 9.7-inch iPad for $249, MacBook Airs for as little as $799, and BeatsX wireless headphones for $80.

The MacBook Air sale is perhaps the most significant, as three MacBook Air models are $200 off during the sale. The entry-level model, which has a 13-inch screen, Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, is down to $799, with an additional $50 off for students. The mid-range model with an expanded 256GB of flash storage is $999, and the top-tier model with a Core i7 and 512GB of storage is $1,349.

The 9.7-inch iPad (not to be confused with the iPad Pro) is $80 off during this sale, although the promo will continue running afterwards. That brings the price of the cheapest 32GB Wi-Fi model down to $249 from $329, and the more expensive 128GB model is $349 during the promo. The 4th-generation Apple TV is also on sale, with $40 knocked off the usual $199 asking price to bring it down to $159.

The sale on the BeatsX headphones is particularly interesting, since they don’t see a ton of deals. If you’re in the market for good workout headphones that sync up perfectly with your iPhone and have a bunch of battery life, there’s no need to look any further. The sale notionally takes $65 off the asking price, but the headphones are more commonly listed at $110 than $149, so it’s more like a $25 saving. Nonetheless, is’t an unusually good deal.