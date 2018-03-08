Yi Discovery is Amazon’s Choice 4K action cam, and it’s just $48 with this special code

When a product receives the “Amazon’s Choice” designation, it’s a pretty safe bet that it’s a high-quality product. That’s definitely the case with the YI Discovery 4K Action Camera, and incredibly compact 4K action cam that still manages to pack in great features and terrific video quality. It’s a bargain at $53, but if you use the coupon code FBYFC3CQ at checkout, you’ll only pay $47.99! This sale ends soon, so snag one while you can.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Ultra HD Resolution – Recording at 4K/20fps, 1080p/60fps and shooting at 8MP with the support of powerful SONY IMX179 Image Sensor. Combined with a 150° wide-angle lens bringing you more details

Simple and user-friendly design – One-button design with 2″ touch screen. Just as convenient as using a smart phone, easy to use for beginners

8 Shooting Modes – Choose between eight shooting modes. Achieve your potential and create professional looking content in different environments. Loop and Time Lapse, Countdown Mode, Burst Mode and more

Easy to share and download anytime – Built-in Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) enables download at 26 Mbps within a 100ft (30m) range, connect to your smartphone with the YI Action App and share on your favorite social media

40 meters Waterproof – Waterproof up to 40 meters underwater with top class IP68 waterproof case (NOT INCLUDED, SOLD SEPARATELY) on, which also protects YI action camera from the scratches, collision and dust

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.