Maren Estrada
March 8th, 2018 at 9:41 AM

If you’re in the Northeast right now, there’s a good chance you’re still snowed in. What better way to spend your breaks in between shoveling than by checking out the days best deals? Highlights from today’s roundup include the slimmest iPhone X battery case on Amazon at its lowest price ever, a transforming quadcopter drone for just $13, a neck massager and a back massager that will both change your life, $65 off a 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card, $60 off the Roku 4, an iPhone X clear case for just $4 shipped, $23 off the Nest Learning Thermostat, refurbished Fire TV Sticks for $30, Amazon’s Choice Bluetooth earbuds for under $24, the lowest price ever on LG’s insanely hot 65-inch C7P OLED TV, and plenty more. Check out all of today’s top deals below.

iPhone X Accessories - iPhone X Battery Case | Slimmest Rechargeable Backup Charging Case for A…
$23.88

Tenergy TDR Eggsplorer RC Quadcopter Drone Transformable Flying Egg Rolling Stunt 2.4G Auto Hov…
$12.99

Zyllion ZMA13BK Shiatsu Pillow Massager with Heat for Back, Neck, Shoulders (Black)
$39.95

Zyllion ZMA14 Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager Cushion with Soothing Heat Function And 3 Massage St…
$159.95

JETech Case for Apple iPhone X, Shock-Absorption Bumper Cover, HD Clear
$3.99

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr…
$36.99

(Updated with Backlit) iPazzPort Bluetooth Keyboard Mini Wireless Keyboard LED Backlit Handheld…
$23.99

Nest Learning Thermostat, Easy Temperature Control for Every Room in Your House, Stainless Stee…
$225.00

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
Kindle E-reader - Black, 6" Glare-Free Touchscreen Display, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers
$79.99

SoundPEATS Magnetic Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Sport In-Ear IPX 6 Sweatproof Earphon…
$23.79

Jabra Move Wireless Stereo Headset - Black
$69.99

Bluetooth Headphones, Losei Dual Wireless Earbuds True Mini Twins Stereo Bluetooth Headset V4.1…
$24.99

LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model)
$2,596.99

Binval Solar String Lights for Outdoor Patio Lawn Landscape Garden Home Wedding Holiday decorat…
$12.78

