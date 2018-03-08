If you’re in the Northeast right now, there’s a good chance you’re still snowed in. What better way to spend your breaks in between shoveling than by checking out the days best deals? Highlights from today’s roundup include the slimmest iPhone X battery case on Amazon at its lowest price ever, a transforming quadcopter drone for just $13, a neck massager and a back massager that will both change your life, $65 off a 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card, $60 off the Roku 4, an iPhone X clear case for just $4 shipped, $23 off the Nest Learning Thermostat, refurbished Fire TV Sticks for $30, Amazon’s Choice Bluetooth earbuds for under $24, the lowest price ever on LG’s insanely hot 65-inch C7P OLED TV, and plenty more. Check out all of today’s top deals below.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.