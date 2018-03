This new $99 robot vacuum has a better rating on Amazon than a $900 Roomba

The iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum is a pretty fantastic device… if you don’t mind spending $900 on a vacuum. Even at that price though, it only has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. With far more reviews on Amazon, the Housmile Robotic Vacuum Cleaner has an even better 4.5-star rating, and that includes more than 525 5-star reviews. It’s time to find out what all the fuss is about.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Premium Features: infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers over 1.5 hours of fade-free power for constant, powerful suction. Two Work Mode:Press the button once to enter the small room mode(working for 30min), Press the button twice to enter the big room mode(working for 40-50min).

Easy to clean: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.

Two side brushes to remove messes such as dust, debris, allergens, a dam-board to collect rubbish. Coupled with multi cleaning modes, It can easily clean life’s various messes.

What You Get: Housmile Vacuum Cleaner (requires 18650 batteries, INCLUDED), AC power adapter, cleaning tool, 2 filters, 4 side brushes, 1 screwer, 4 Screws ,welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

