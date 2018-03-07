This new $99 robot vacuum has a better rating on Amazon than a $900 Roomba

The iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum is a pretty fantastic device… if you don’t mind spending $900 on a vacuum. Even at that price though, it only has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. With far more reviews on Amazon, the Housmile Robotic Vacuum Cleaner has an even better 4.5-star rating, and that includes more than 525 5-star reviews. It’s time to find out what all the fuss is about.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Premium Features: infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers over 1.5 hours of fade-free power for constant, powerful suction. Two Work Mode：Press the button once to enter the small room mode(working for 30min), Press the button twice to enter the big room mode(working for 40-50min).

Easy to clean: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.

Two side brushes to remove messes such as dust, debris, allergens, a dam-board to collect rubbish. Coupled with multi cleaning modes, It can easily clean life’s various messes.

What You Get: Housmile Vacuum Cleaner (requires 18650 batteries, INCLUDED), AC power adapter, cleaning tool, 2 filters, 4 side brushes, 1 screwer, 4 Screws ，welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

