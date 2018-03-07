You can already preorder the hot new Switch game Nintendo will show off tomorrow

Over a year after its release, the Nintendo Switch is still the hottest video game console on the planet. By far. It’s the only console that offers a unique take on the gaming experience, and it’s just as much fun to play on the go as it is at home on the big screen. Best of all, Nintendo continues to innovate with awesome new creations like its Nintendo Labo Kits. We can’t wait for them to come out next month, but there’s another game on our minds today…

Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it plans to host a big Nintendo Direct event tomorrow, March 8. It’s going to show off a few different games for the 3DS and Switch, but it’s also devoting a big chunk of time to one of the most hotly anticipated Switch games of the year: Mario Tennis Aces!

The newest Mario Tennis title is going to be an absolute blast to play on the Switch, and we can’t wait to see what Nintendo has in store for us tomorrow at 5:00 PM EST. But guess what: you don’t have to wait until then to preorder it! Amazon has Mario Tennis Aces available for preorder right now, so head on over to the site and make sure you’re one of the first people in the world to get your hands on this hotly anticipated game.

Here are some quick details from the product page:

A new Mario tennis game is bringing a new level of skill and competition to the Nintendo Switch system.

Mario steps onto the court in classy tennis garb for intense rallies against a variety of characters in full-blown tennis battles

New wrinkles in tennis gameplay will challenge your ability to read an opponent’s position and stroke to determine which Shot will give you the advantage.

and this time the game adds the first story mode since the Mario tennis game on the game boy advance system,

Offering a new flavor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

