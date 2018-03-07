Amazon slashed $100 off Logitech Harmony’s Elite remote and hub bundle

We have no doubt that anyone who has ever used the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control would argue that it isn’t the best universal remote Logitech has ever made. This puppy has it all, and those great features are packed into a sleek remote with a nice big touchscreen. Then you’ve got the Harmony Hub that comes with it, allowing you to control devices where you don’t have a line of sight to the IR sensor. Better yet, you can use the iOS or Android app to turn your smartphone into a universal remote, too! The full bundle retails for $350, but Amazon has slashed an even $100 off the price today. Definitely get in on the action if you don’t already have one.
Here’s what you need to know from the product page:
- The most powerful and intuitive Harmony remote works with Alexa for voice control. All-in-one control of up to 15 home entertainment and connected home devices
- Full color touchscreen: Simply swipe and tap to control channels, movies, volume, 50 favorite channels and smart home devices like Philips Hue lights
- One-touch Activities: Touch an Activity like “Watch a Movie” to automatically power on and switch devices to the right settings; Compatible with Amazon’s Alexa for easy voice integration and activation
- Harmony app: Turns iOS or Android smartphones or tablets into personal universal remote controls for the whole house
- Closed cabinet control: Included Harmony Hub lets you control devices in closed cabinets, or even when away from home
- Convenient charging station: Keeps your remote powered and within reach
- The box includes Harmony Elite remote (with rechargeable battery), Harmony Hub, 2 IR mini-blasters, Charging station, USB cable, 2 AC adapters, User documentation