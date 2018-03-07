This isn’t the ‘iPhone X2,’ but it is the iPhone of my dreams

Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone X is quite possibly the most visually stunning flagship smartphone in the world right now. Apple fan or not, you have to admire the phone’s beautiful lines and premium materials. It’s a gorgeous phone, but if I’m being completely honest, it’s definitely not my favorite iPhone design. Sure it’s my favorite iPhone in terms of performance and features. I’m also a huge fan of Apple’s new gesture-based user interface, which in my opinion provides a much smoother and more natural means of navigating a smartphone. But in terms of design, the iPhone 5 will always hold a special place in my heart.

The overall shape of the iPhone 5 was nothing new when Apple debuted it in 2012. It was a redesign of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S that came before it. The shape wasn’t even all that novel to begin with, since Apple borrowed it from LG. But there was something special about the iPhone 5, with its tall display and premium construction. The iPhone 5’s flat, rounded rectangle design was terrific, and the aluminum mid-frame with its polished, chamfered edges was beautiful. I already miss it, but a new “iPhone X2” concept has me wishing even more for a modernized version.

ConceptsiPhone is a YouTube channel that posts videos featuring iPhone design concepts, as you might imagine. It used to be a neat source of cool designs, though the videos on this YouTube channel have recently begun to devolve into the realm of ridiculousness. One recent video showed an iPhone design that could become completely invisible. I mean, come on.

The channel’s most recent video showcases an “iPhone X2” design by Korean graphic designer Gunho Lee, and it isn’t ridiculous at all (although the name definitely is… iPhone Ten Two? Really?). In fact, it’s kind of awesome.

The concept phone shown off in the video is basically an iPhone 5, but modernized with larger overall dimensions, a thinner body, an in-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and an all-screen face. In other words, it’s the iPhone of my dreams — or at least, it would be if it had an ear speaker, a front-facing camera, and front-facing sensors. Sadly, it’s not realistic at all without those key features.

It’s still a sight to behold, though, so check it out in the video below.