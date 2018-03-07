The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are cheaper on Amazon than they are at your carrier

If you like getting ripped off, we definitely recommend buying your new Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. As we recently told you, all three of those carriers are overcharging customers for the phones. You might be able to get a better deal at your carrier if you trade in a phone, but it’ll have to be a brand new model if you want a decent payout. Even then, you’ll get much more for your old handset if you sell it on eBay or Craigslist and buy your new Samsung phone from a retailer that isn’t overcharging. Amazon is one such retailer, and it’s selling factory unlocked Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones with US warranties for as much as $90 less than you’ll pay at a your carrier. All three colors are available for each model, and if you preorder now you’ll get your new flagship phone this Friday when it’s released!

Samsung Galaxy S9

Super Speed Dual Pixel Camera

Infinity Display: edge-to-edge immersive screen, enhancing your entertainment experience*

IP68 rating: withstands splashes, spills, and rain so it can take a dip, worry-free***

Internal Memory 64 GB. Expandable Storage up to 400GB****

Fast Wireless Charging: Avoid the wires and power up quickly by placing your phone on a Fast Wireless Charger.*****

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Super Speed Dual Pixel Camera with Rear Dual Camera

Infinity Display: edge-to-edge immersive screen, enhancing your entertainment experience**

IP68 rating: withstands splashes, spills, and rain so it can take a dip, worry-free***

Internal Memory 64 GB. Expandable Storage up to 400GB****

Fast Wireless Charging: Avoid the wires and power up quickly by placing your phone on a Fast Wireless Charger.*****

