The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are cheaper on Amazon than they are at your carrier

If you like getting ripped off, we definitely recommend buying your new Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. As we recently told you, all three of those carriers are overcharging customers for the phones. You might be able to get a better deal at your carrier if you trade in a phone, but it’ll have to be a brand new model if you want a decent payout. Even then, you’ll get much more for your old handset if you sell it on eBay or Craigslist and buy your new Samsung phone from a retailer that isn’t overcharging. Amazon is one such retailer, and it’s selling factory unlocked Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones with US warranties for as much as $90 less than you’ll pay at a your carrier. All three colors are available for each model, and if you preorder now you’ll get your new flagship phone this Friday when it’s released!
Samsung Galaxy S9
- Super Speed Dual Pixel Camera
- Infinity Display: edge-to-edge immersive screen, enhancing your entertainment experience*
- IP68 rating: withstands splashes, spills, and rain so it can take a dip, worry-free***
- Internal Memory 64 GB. Expandable Storage up to 400GB****
- Fast Wireless Charging: Avoid the wires and power up quickly by placing your phone on a Fast Wireless Charger.*****
Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Super Speed Dual Pixel Camera with Rear Dual Camera
- Infinity Display: edge-to-edge immersive screen, enhancing your entertainment experience**
- IP68 rating: withstands splashes, spills, and rain so it can take a dip, worry-free***
- Internal Memory 64 GB. Expandable Storage up to 400GB****
- Fast Wireless Charging: Avoid the wires and power up quickly by placing your phone on a Fast Wireless Charger.*****
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.
BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.