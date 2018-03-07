Amazon has $9.99 smart light bulbs that work with both Alexa and Google Assistant

No one would ever argue the merits of smart lighting products. It’s awesome to have the ability to control the lighting in your home using voice assistance or the flexibility of smart home systems like SmartThings and Wink. The problem with Wi-Fi connected light bulbs is that they’re expensive, and that keeps a lot of people away. Of course, those people obviously haven’t come across the Element Classic Smart LED Bulb by Sengled. These great bulbs look fantastic, and they work with popular smart home systems as well as Alexa and Google Assistant. They’re just $9.99 on Amazon, and they cost even less than that if you buy a 4-pack or an 8-pack!

LIGHTING FOR SMART HOME: Turn the lights on/off, dim to the desired light level and set up schedules using the Sengled Element Home app (iOS and Android). Element hub is required

WORKS WITH SMART HOME PLATFORMS: Connect the bulbs directly to Amazon Echo Plus, SmartThings or Wink hubs and add lighting control to your smart home

VOICE CONTROL: Connect Element bulbs to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and control your lights via voice commands to turn on/off, adjust brightness and more. Element hub is required to connect both voice services. Only the Amazon Echo Plus device allows for direct connection

CONTROL AT HOME OR AWAY: Control your lights remotely or set the lights to turn on before you get home in the evening. And, if you forget to turn off the lights, just turn them off using the app. Brightness:650 lumens

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Energy Star certified. And, because Element LED bulbs save 80% energy compared to incandescent lighting, monitor electricity use (kWh) and watch the savings add up in Performance section of the Element Home app

