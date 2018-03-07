I love the smell of deals in the morning! Highlights from Wednesday’s roundup of the best daily deals includes Fire TV Stick refurbs for just $29.99, All-new Fire TV refurbs for $59.99, the best Instant Pot multi-use cooker you can get for less than $100, a portable Apple Watch charger that every Apple Watch owner should have, half off the Get Out Blu-ray, an awesome iPhone X clear case for $3.99 shipped, a $60 video doorbell that’s just as good as Ring’s $200 model, a new version of the wireless borescope camera our readers absolutely love, life-changing gel pillows for $17 each, $50 off the updated version of one of Amazon’s most popular robot vacuums, the lowest price ever on BeatsX Bluetooth Earbuds, and plenty more. Check out all of today’s top deals below.

