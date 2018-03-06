There’s a new version of the camera connects to your phone wirelessly to see almost anywhere

The BGR Deals team covers a ton of great gadgets, but there are a handful we keep coming back to because they’re so popular with our readers. Up near the top of the list is the updated Depstech WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera, which is one of the best-selling products we’ve covered so far this year. Why? Because it’s a smartphone accessory that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android phone, so your phone screen becomes the viewfinder. Then you can snake it into practically anything and your phone will be able to see where no other phone can!

The Newest Type Endoscope: Unlike other endoscope camera on the marketplace, this wireless wifi endoscope camera not only work with Android smartphone(Above Android 2.3), but also iPhone IOS system(Above IOS 6.0). This is perfect for iPhone user who want do inspection work. Without using extra adapter or cable, it can be easily connected with your smartphone via WIFI. The only thing you need to do is to download and install the compatible APP “WIFI VIEW”on your device.

Unique Blue LED technology,6 adjustable blue LED light on camera tip, it greatly helps to improve image brightness and clarity even in dark or low-light condition. Moreover, the art of 1200HP camera offers you a wonderful experience of recording a clear close range HD video in AVI format and snapshot image in JPG format with three adjustable resolutions 320×240, 640×480, 1280 x 720,1600×1200.

Featuring 33FT cable, waterproof and 8.5mm diameter camera, this endoscope can suitable for various types of environment, for example, low-light or dark area, damp or wet area etc. Furthermore, armed with bendable semi-rigid cable which can bend and hold it’s shape to access a wide variety of confined place.

Premium Camera Chip: Adopting the second generation chip at 30fps, which is best for acquiring the smoothest video and image, and this is a great advantage over the other products at 10fps on the marketplace

Design Patent: For this WiFi version endoscope, we have applied the certificate of Design Patent.

