$24 range extender turbocharges any Wi-Fi network

I’m always somewhat baffled when I go to someone’s home and they have spotty Wi-Fi. Seriously, how can anyone live like that in this day and age!? I go crazy when an app takes more than two seconds to load on my smartphone, so I can’t imagine dealing with dead spots on a regular basis. I think a big part of the problem is the fact that people think they need to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new wireless system in order to do anything about the issue. Well I’m here to tell you that nothing could be further from the truth. Check out the NETGEAR N300 WiFi Range Extender, which is available on Amazon right now at a deep discount. The $50 retail price has been slashed to $29, and then you can clip a $5 on-site coupon for a final price of just $24. What are you waiting for?

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Ideal for extending WiFi to devices like the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S3, iPad 2, and PlayStation 3

Extend WiFi up to 300Mbps. WiFi Band : 2.4 GHz

Convenient wall-plug design.System Requirements:802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz wireless router or gateway

Works with any standard router or gateway

Fast Ethernet Port to connect a wired device

External antennas for better performance

300Mbps is more than fast enough for most people, but you can always step it up to the 750Mbps model for just $38.

