Netflix offers parents more control over what their kids can stream

Parents looking to moderate what their children can stream on Netflix can do so already, by setting up a PIN for content at a particular maturity level. But that may not be good enough for those users who want more granular control over what their kids can do on Netflix. That’s why Netflix is introducing PIN protection for single titles.

Setting up PINs for individual movies and series certainly does sound like an extra chore for parents, but it’s the way to go if you want to make sure your offspring can’t view particular content on the world’s most popular streaming network.

“We understand that every family is different and that parents have differing perspectives on what they feel is appropriate to watch at different ages,” Netflix said in an announcement. “While we already provide PIN protection for all content at a particular maturity level for Netflix accounts, PIN protection for a specific series or film provides families with an additional tool to make decisions they are comfortable with.”

Here’s how the revamped parental control page looks like — also, make sure you don’t use 1111 as your PIN:

Image Source: Netflix

As you can see, all you need to do to lock a title with a PIN is to search for it. That’s how easy it is, even if it does sound like extra work on your part.

On top of these parental control improvements, Netflix also announced that it’s making changes to the way it displays the maturity level rating for a series or film. The rating will be shown more prominently than before.

The following screenshot shows the rating for Trolls in the top left corner, with a description underneath it that reads “some mild rude humor.” Netflix wants to ensure that subscribers understand what these ratings mean with “just a quick glance.”

Image Source: Netflix