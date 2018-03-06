$31 dongle streams from your phone to any TV, with support for both iPhones and Androids

Streaming media boxes like the Fire TV and Apple TV are awesome, but you don’t necessarily need one. Why? Because your smartphone already has all the apps and services you would use on your TV. Instead of shelling out up to $200 on a device like the Apple TV 4K, check out the VICTONY WiFi Display Dongle. It supports full HD video streaming and can connect wirelessly to Android devices and iOS devices thanks to AirPlay support. Best of all, it’s only $31 on Amazon.

Here are some more details from the product page:

Full HD 1080P output with faster processing speed offer you a perfect visual experience, design for home entertainment, HD conference, multimedia education, PPT presentation, games and moment sharing.

Widely application Airplay (for iOS/Mac) and Miracast (for Android/Windows) able to Synchronously cast photos / videos / office files / web browser / live camera / APPs from Smart phone and laptop to large screen of TV & Projector; DLNA supports you enjoy watching video on big screen while operating cellphone to do other things.

Suitable on 2.4G & 5G dual-band WIFI, 5G defaulted, more faster transfer, more stable connection, stronger anti-interference, less caton.

Easy to carry, set up and use, pls read and follow instruction patiently and correctly. Any problem met on you pls contact us at anytime and our service always be there.

The product is backed by a 1-year limited warranty and emergency replacement assistance. Please read and follow instruction patiently and correctly. Any problem met on you pls contact us at anytime and our service always be there.

