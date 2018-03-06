The DJI Mavic Pro foldable camera drone has never been cheaper than it is today on Amazon

If you want a tiny little camera drone to have some fun with, there are a thousand different options on Amazon. But if you want something that’ll give you professional quality at a price that won’t break the bank, today is definitely your lucky day. Amazon slashed $230 off the price of the insanely popular DJI Mavic Pro foldable FHD camera drone, dropping it to its lowest price ever. This sale won’t last, so grab one while you can.

Fly for miles. From your pocket. Inside the Mavic’s pocket-sized remote controller is DJI’s brand new OcuSync transmission technology, with a range of 4.3mi (7km) and Full HD 1080p video streaming.

No bumps and scrapes When you know what’s in front of you, you won’t bump into it. The same is true of the Mavic. Using Flight Autonomy it can see obstacles as far away as 49ft (15m) in front.

Absolute Precision Flight Autonomy technology means the Mavic can hover precisely in more environments, and automatically land almost exactly where you took off.

Stay flying longerWhy fly for 10 or 15 minutes when you can fly for up to 27? With the Mavic you can. Finely tuned control

Use every single pixel The Mavic is the only drone of its size to carry an integrated high-precision 3-axis mechanical camera stabilization system.

