It’s unbelievable how much better I sleep on this $17 gel pillow

After having issues for so long with falling asleep and staying asleep at night, I finally decided to start trying different solutions instead of just taking Benadryl every night. I tried white noise machines, humidifiers, and even mattress toppers. You know what had the most profound effect? A simple $15 pillow. The Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow costs $34 for a pack of 2 Queen size pillows, which is a fraction of what you’ll pay for most memory foam pillows. I personally find it to be the most comfortable pillow I’ve ever slept on, and I’m definitely not alone. It has almost 3,500 5-star reviews on Amazon for a reason, and it’s high time you experience it for yourself.

SUPER PLUSH MATERIAL – The Beckham Luxury Linens Gel-Filled Fiber Pillows are crafted in super plush gel fiber that puts all other standard pillows to shame! They are expertly tailored to ensure maximum comfort for any and all sleeping positions.

NO-SHIFT CONSTRUCTION – With their no-shift construction, our pillows are a fantastic place to rest your head. They’re stylish, luxurious, and incredibly comfortable. You’ll fall asleep fast, and stay asleep!

DUST MITE, MOLD & MILDEW RESISTANT– Our pillows are dust mite, mold, and mildew resistant! Additionally, they are completely allergen and chemical free. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

FADE RESISTANT & STAIN RESISTANT – The Beckham Luxury Linens Gel-Filled Fiber Pillows are fade resistant and stain resistant, so you’ll never have to worry! Our pillows are machine washable, and will always feel and look like new!

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – We are so confident in the quality of our product that we offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee! If you are unsatisfied, simply contact us to return the product for a full refund.

