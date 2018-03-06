Eufy’s popular Alexa smart bulbs haven’t been this cheap since Black Friday

Anker’s Eufy brand is likely best known for its Eufy Genie smart speaker, which is basically an Echo Dot but it costs $15 less. The brand offers plenty of other popular devices across several Home categories though, and the focus of this post is Eufy’s light bulbs. Amazon blew out Eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs at a crazy-low price this past Black Friday, but they’ve been hovering around the $18 mark ever since. Until now, that is, because there’s an on-site coupon on Amazon that’ll save you 15% and drop the price to just $15.30. Try to grab a few while they’re still on sale.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Comfortable Lighting: Use the EufyHome app to dim or brighten to your ideal illumination. (Do not use with dimmers and three-way sockets.)

Voice-Controlled Illumination: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lights absolutely hands-free (Alexa and Google Assistant devices sold separately).

Access From Anywhere: Whether you’re at home or away, dim and brighten the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app (Android 4.3 and above or iOS 8 and above devices required).

Functional Lighting: Set schedules to automatically turn on and off and enable Away mode to simulate a non-vacant house while you’re out.

What You Get: eufy Lumos Smart Bulb – White (2.56 x 2.56 x 5.5in), User Manual, Safety Instruction Card, Happy Card and our worry-free 18-month warranty.

