Amazon has a one-day sale going on plush toppers that make any mattress feel like a cloud

Are you sleeping on an old mattress that isn’t as comfortable as it once was? Or perhaps you were never terribly impressed with your mattress and you’ve been thinking about coughing up some cash and getting a new one. Before you go out and spend a small fortune on a new mattress, Amazon has a one-day sale going that you should definitely take advantage of. The eLuxurySupply Five Star Mattress Pad with Fitted Skirt is one of the best-rated mattress toppers on the entire Amazon site, and it’s getting deep discounts today on Amazon. Every size is on sale today, from Twin and Full to Queen and King. Definitely give one a try before you shell out money for a new mattress — you’ll be shocked at how comfortable your current mattress can be with the right topper.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

cotton-blend

EXTRA PLUSH QUILTED TOP – 160 Thread Count Polysoft cover uses unique polyester fiber clusters to provide an extraordinary level of comfort that will change your sleep for the better | Double needle baffle box stitch prevents fill from shifting or moving around |Backing constructed from 100% polyester for optimal comfort | Perfect choice if you’re considering a comfortable, soft, breathable and high quality mattress pad

PROPRIETARY REVOLOFT FIBERFILL – Each pad is filled with 18 oz. per square yard of Revoloft, a state-of-the-art fiberfill that has the feel of authentic goose & duck down without the feathers, poking or allergies | Great for any type of mattress including innerspring, latex or memory foam

HYPOALLERGENIC & DUST MITE RESISTANT – Protects against dust mites, allergens and bacteria | Great for those with kids, pets, allergies or asthma

QUEEN MATTRESS PAD – 60″ x 80″ – This mattress topper is perfect to revitalize your sleep and will fit mattresses up to 18″ deep.

OVER A MILLION SOLD – We have proudly sold over 1 million mattress pads and customer satisfaction is our top priority | 100% Money back guarantee

Also of note, the same company is offering an on-site coupon you can clip that will save you $24 on its top-rated platform bed frame in every available size.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.