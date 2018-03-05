The iPhone X clear case everyone loves is back down to $3.99 on Amazon

Everyone knows that you need a case if you’re going to use Apple’s new iPhone X. It’s an awesome phone, but the glass on the front and back make it insanely fragile. Of course, using a case doesn’t have to mean covering up Apple’s stunning new design. Instead, grab a JETech Clear Case for Apple iPhone X. People absolutely love this case — just check out the 4.6-star rating from more than 380 reviews on Amazon. It’s on sale right now for just $3.99 with Prime shipping, but believe us when we tell you that it’s going to sell out pretty quickly at this price so grab one while you can.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Designed for Apple iPhone X 5.8 Inch

Made with PC and TPU. Slim design. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back, UV resistance and anti-yellow

Raised bezels to offer protection for screen and camera. Advanced shock absorption technology: air cushioned 4 corners

Easy access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports

Package includes: iPhone X case, life-time warranty card

