Samsung just shared an impressive Galaxy S9 statistic that means absolutely nothing

I totally get that Samsung wants to sell as many Galaxy S9 units as possible now that the phones are available for preorder. The company expects the Galaxy S9 to sell better than the Galaxy S8 did, according to Samsung’s mobile boss DJ Koh. Koh said after last week’s press conference that the company expects the S9 and S9+ to be wildly popular once they’re released, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll happen.

In fact, reports last week said that Galaxy S9 preorder interest is lower than expected in Korea. Is that why Samsung is sharing totally meaningless Galaxy S9 statistics with the press?

Per Yonhap News, Samsung said on Monday that some 1.6 million people visited the company’s Galaxy S9 promotion centers in Seoul, South Korea, in just five days. Wow, so what does that mean? Nothing. Nothing at all.

I get that testing AR Emoji in person can be exciting. And so is getting your hands on the Super Slow-mo enabled Super Speed Dual Pixel camera in the new Galaxy S9. But that doesn’t mean anything, really, for Samsung or for Galaxy S9 sales. Samsung, which is accepting Galaxy S9 preorders through this coming Thursday, did not share any preorder stats for the time being.

To put things in perspective, 418 million visitors passed through Apple retail stores last year, or 1.14 million people per day. What does that tell us about Apple’s iPhone business last year? Absolutely nothing.

Getting back to Samsung’s 1.6 million figure, we’ll tell you that it represents nothing at all for the time being, aside from the fact that buyers are definitely curious about the Galaxy S9, especially in Samsung’s home country. It also shows many customers apparently want to try the new phones before they actually buy one. How many people will preorder the Galaxy S9 and S9+, or buy one later in stores? I have a feeling that Samsung won’t tell us anytime soon.