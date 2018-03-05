I might love this $40 Apple Watch accessory even more than my Apple Watch

I’ve been an Apple Watch user ever since the first model was released, and I’ve grown more attached to it with each new generation. It’s gotten to the point where I can’t even imagine using an iPhone without the Apple Watch. The idea of going back to having to take out my phone and check it each time I feel a vibration or hear a chime is painful. But the one thing that has always bugged me about it is the mile-long charging cable that I have to take with me whenever I go anywhere. Thankfully, I discovered the Pantheon Portable Wireless Apple Watch Magnetic Charger, an awesome little $40 accessory that lets me charge my Apple Watch when I travel without taking that crazy cable with me. It even has a built-in 700 mAh battery so I can charge on the go without even plugging into a wall outlet!

Here are some highlights from the product page:

WIRELESS CHARGING: The built in 700 mAh lithium ion battery will charge the Series 1 Apple Watch 3 times and the Series 2 Apple Watch twice.

PORTABLE: This is the perfect solution to Apple Watch users who are traveling. Rather than taking your long magnetic charger or oversized dock with you, simply bring your lightweight and portable Pantheon keychain charger. Hook it to your backpack or carry it in your bag or pocket.

APPLE CERTIFIED: This product has been been certified by Apple to meet all of their stringent quality and safety requirements. Do not risk damaging your watch with cheap alternatives

STYLISH: High quality design and finish but lightweight and easy to carry around.

PANTHEON WIRELESS 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Should you have any issues with your keychain charger in the first 18 months, Pantheon Wireless will provide you with a 100% money back guarantee or replace your product.

