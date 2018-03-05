This is the one accessory every single person who uses Amazon Alexa should have

Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa is so great because there are a gazillion different products out there that support Alexa voice control. The problem is that we’ve gotten so accustomed to controlling everything with our voices that we get annoyed when we come across devices that don’t work with Alexa. Of course, that’s where the Conico Smart Surge Protector comes in. For the price of a single Alexa enabled smart plug, this smart power strip includes four standard power outlets that can each be controlled individually using Alexa. Then there are another four USB plugs for good measure, so you can power eight devices in total. There’s a 5% coupon available right now that drops the price to just $28.49, which happens to be right around an all-time low.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

Compatible with Alexa: This Wi-Fi power strip can sync with the Alexa, can be voice control by echo, echo dot, and echo show,after connecting the Jinvoo Smart app successfully. You can voice control 4 smart AC plugs individually on Jinvoo app with Amazon Echo accessories.

Remote Wireless Control: Use the full control mode or control 4 smart sockets individually with your smart phone through Wi-Fi/3G/4G network no matter where you are, but the 4 USB port can only be controlled together.

Surge Protection: This power strip surge protector supports surge protection, effective absorption of the sudden high voltage, protect the connection equipment from damage.

Schedule on/off: Equipped with 4 smart plugs and 4 USB charging ports with 5ft long power cord, best idea for home office and professional workstations. With the Jinvoo App, you can create timer to schedule control this wireless multi outlets power bar. It will never be a dark home when you go home.

Easy to Operate: Just connect this usb power strip with your wall outlet, download the Jinvoo Smart app, add it into your account via 2.4G wifi network. When you turn it on/off on app, you would find that this smart extension cord is quick response, not time delay. Conico Smart Power Strip has been approved for safety and quality assurance (ETL and FCC certificate).

