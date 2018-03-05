We’re starting off the new week with a killer roundup of daily deals. Highlights from today’s list include a 4-pack of top-rated home security cameras that drops the price to $22.50 each, a one-day sale on dreamy mattress toppers that feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, Amazon’s Choice Bluetooth earbuds for under $24, Sony’s best noise-cancelling wireless headphones at their lowest price ever, the slimmest iPhone X battery case on Amazon for $23.88 after you clip a $5 on-site coupon, a refurbished Roku 4 with 4K for just $54, $20 off the Kindle Paperwhite, Alexa enabled smart light bulbs for under $10 each, a 4-qt Crock-Pot slow cooker for less than $20, and plenty more. See all of today’s top deals below.

