This best-selling 4K action cam comes with 15 accessories and an extra battery for just $50

Considering how expensive action cameras from GoPro are, it’s understandable if you’re under the misconception that lower-priced cameras offer poor quality. We can assure you that’s not always the case, however. When you remove the name brand and the huge marketing budget from the equation, you’re often left with a surprisingly good product that can be had for a fraction of the cost. Such is the case with the Campark 4K Action Camera. This slick little camera has 1,200 5-star customer reviews on Amazon because it offers terrific quality at an incredibly affordable price. It also ships with 15 different accessories and an extra battery!

◀Super 4K Recording +Sony sensor▶Campark 4k Sports Action Camera records video footage in 4K/30fps and takes photo at 16M. Campark Action cameras help you capture and share your world in a fantastic resolution.

◀2 Inch HD Screen + 170°Ultra wide angle lens▶This Action Cam with 2 Inch HD Screen and 170 degree lens, you won’t miss out on any background details and the support of 32GB on an Micro SD card will let you store all your photos and videos right on the camera.

◀WIFI Remote Control▶Action cameras compatible with iOS and Android system.The sports camera allows you control camera via the phone in real time, What is more, instantly send pics and videos via email or share them on social media easily.

◀Waterproof up to 30m(98Feet) depth▶The waterproof case design for underwater world.Waterproof up to 30 meters.Ideal for water sports like swimming, drifting, surfing etc.

◀Dual Recharger Batteries + Mounting Accessories Kits▶Increased Long Battery Life up to 180 minutes (Dual Rechargeable Lithium Batteries) shooting time.Come along with tons of free accessories. multifunctional accessories enable you to mount your camera to helmet, bicycles, wrist, etc…( Carrying Case NOT Included )

