This best-selling $60 video doorbell on Amazon is just as good as the $200 Ring model

We couldn’t be happier that the video doorbell category is blowing up right now. These devices are so easy to install, and they add an extra layer of security that serves as a deterrent. They’re also just plain cool, letting you instantly see who’s at your door whether you’re in a room upstairs or halfway around the world. If you haven’t already installed a video doorbell at your home, you’re in luck. Why? Because Amazon’s best-seller, the Zmodo DING WiFi Video Doorbell, is on sale for just $60 right now. It’s just as good as Ring’s $200 model, plus it includes six months of free cloud storage.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

【Free Cloud Service】: All users are eligible for a 6-month free cloud of our 7 day cloud recording plan. Cloud Service requires no subscription and no credit card credentials. With the plan, you can review, save, and share footage at any time, and reduce false alerts with cloud intelligence. Unique Cloud Activation Code:【FREEAM04】

Answer the door wherever you are – see and speak to visitors directly from your smartphone or web using On-Demand video, meaning that you can view live video of your front porch at any time, even if no one rings the bell.

A new HD wide-angle lens gives you a clear view of your entire space. Slide your finger over the live view screen to pan the video feed left or right. There is now an improved two-way audio that allows both parties (door end and smartphone end) to speak simultaneously.

Zmodo Beam extends your WiFi range and reduce dead spots. It also acts as a smart home hub and can connect Zmodo accessories, such as door and window sensors, which alert you on your phone whenever a sensor is triggered.

This product includes a 60-day return policy, 3-Year Limited Warranty, lifetime US-based tech support ( Tel: 217-693-5706. Working time: 8:00 – 20:00 CST, Mon-Fri )

