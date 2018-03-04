Awards season finally comes to a close this weekend as the stars of the silver screen descend upon Los Angeles for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the second consecutive year on ABC this Sunday, March 4th at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, with red carpet coverage beginning an hour and a half earlier.

Best Picture nominees this year include Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Three Billboards already took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama, but the Oscar could go to virtually any nominee.

Aside from the awards themselves, the return of Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway might be the most interesting story line of the night. The two were thrown under the bus last year when they announced that La La Land had won the Academy Award instead of Moonlight. They are going to have a chance to redeem themselves.

Before the actual ceremony begins, you can watch “The Oscars: All Access” on Facebook Watch starting at 6:30 PM ET. Sofia Carson, Chris Connelly, Ben Lyons, Adnan Virk and Wesam Keesh will host, speaking with many Academy Award nominees before any of the trophies are actually handed out tonight. Then the show itself will broadcast on ABC as well as ABC.go.com, but you’ll need a cable subscription to watch from the network’s website.

You can also sign up for a free TV trial before the show begins. Some of the services with free trials include YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. You can either sign up for the service to get access ABC for the show, or use the login information to access the live stream on ABC.go.com.