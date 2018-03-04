Amazon just kicked off a huge sale with discounts on 10 different Kindles and accessory bundles

March is National Reading Month! It’s a terrific initiative all around, but there’s one thing in particular that we especially love about National Reading Month: big sales on Amazon Kindles! This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on Kindle e-book readers and Kindle bundles. And for a nice change of pace, Amazon is even offering discounts on five different Kindle accessory bundles. This way if you already have a Kindle E-Reader and you don’t want to upgrade to a new one, you still have an opportunity to save on accessories that’ll spice up your Kindle experience.

Highlights from Amazon’s big sale this year include a $20 discount on the 6-inch Kindle E-reader, $20 off the Kindle Paperwhite (white is still the greatest e-book reader ever, by the way), $35 off the Kindle Essentials Bundle, $40 off the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, and 20% off five different Kindle-themed accessory bundles, like the Kindle Gear Luggage Tag & Travel Mug Gift Bundle.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon is offering discounts up to 80% off more than 500 different Kindle e-books for the entire month of March. Some of the more popular titles in the sale include The Devil’s Triangle by Catherine Coulter, Everybody’s Son by Thrity Umrigar, and Slightly South of Simple by Kristy Harvey. You can check out the entire list of discounted books right here.

This sale begins immediately, and the Kindle device and accessory discounts will be available until the end of the day on Saturday, March 10. Check out all 10 deals below.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.