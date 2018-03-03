I pretty much hate cooking with anything in my kitchen other than this $35 slow cooker

Slow cookers and multi-cookers are insanely popular right now, and we share deals on plenty of different models here on the site. There are plenty of fancy ones out there, but I personally like to keep things simple. That’s why I use the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker with Digital Timer, which is on sale right now on Amazon for just $35. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that more expensive models have, but that also means less time messing with settings and more time doing other things while my Crock-Pot works its magic. It’s gotten to the point where I’m upset when I cook meals that don’t involve this awesome slow cooker. Grab one now while it’s discounted and you’ll see what I mean.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

6-quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker serves 7+ people. Dimensions: L:16.5 inches x H: 10.4 inches x W: 11.4 inches

Digital countdown control lets you program cook times anywhere from 30 minutes up to 20 hours; shifts to Warm setting automatically once cook time completes

Easy-to-use locking lid featuring lid gasket provides extra seal for less mess on-the-go

Removable oval stoneware is stylish for any table.All Crock-Pot Slow Cooker removable crockery inserts (without lid) may be used safely in the microwave and the oven set up to 400°F. If you own another slow cooker brand, please refer to your owner’s manual for specific crockery cooking medium tolerances

Works on 240 Watts at 120V A.C. and 60Hz

