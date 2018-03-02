On paper, Apple’s latest flagship smartphone has a fairly large display. The iPhone X’s screen measures 5.8 inches from corner to corner. But in use, the screen hardly feels like it measures nearly 6 inches diagonally. Because Apple’s OLED display on the iPhone X has a narrow aspect ratio of 19.5:9, there isn’t very much surface area despite the impressive diagonal measurement. In fact, in terms of area, the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch display is actually smaller than the 5.5-inch display on the iPhone 8 Plus.

For that reason, many Apple fans have wished for a larger version of the iPhone X ever since the handset was first unveiled this past September. Those wishes only grew stronger in November and people actually got their hands on the phone. In 2018, it appears as though they’ll get their wish, because Apple reportedly plans to release three different iPhone models in September, and one of them is expected to be an “iPhone X Plus” with a display that measures 6.5 inches diagonally.

It’s barely March, but Apple fans are already buzzing about Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup, which isn’t set to debut for another six months. Multiple independent reports have stated that Apple plans to release three new iPhone models this coming September, and all three of them will apparently adopt Apple’s new iPhone X design. In other words, kiss your home button goodbye if you plan to upgrade to a new iPhone in 2018.

Included in Apple’s supposed upcoming 2018 iPhone lineup is an updated version of the 5.8-inch iPhone X, which will essentially be an “S” update. Apple won’t name it the iPhone Xs, of course, so it’s unclear what the phone will actually be called. Reports then state that the next-gen iPhone X will be accompanied by a lower-cost iPhone model with a slightly larger 6.2-inch display. This new iPhone will apparently have an LCD screen and less RAM than the new high-end iPhones.

Finally, Apple is rumored to be prepping an “iPhone X Plus” for release later this year. The iPhone phablet will supposedly feature a design that is identical to the smaller iPhone X sequel, but it’ll sport a nice big 6.5-inch OLED display. We’ll have to wait until September to see exactly what Apple plans to release, but the odds are pretty good that it’ll look just like the concept mocked up by graphic designer Lee gunho for YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone. Check it out below.