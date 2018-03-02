This $28 box lets you keep your DVR after you’ve cut the cord

The pros of cutting the cord — saving lots and lots of money — obviously far outweigh the cons. If there’s one complaint we hear constantly from people though, it’s that they miss their DVRs. Most people at this point know that they can continue to watch live network TV in full HD by using an OTA antenna, but they no longer have access to on demand services once they cancel their cable subscriptions, so they can’t stream replays. Well guess what: the Mediasonic Homeworx HW180STB OTA DVR is the answer to all your prayers. It’s a DVR similar to the one that was built into the cable box you ditched, but it’s designed to work with OTA antennas instead of cable or satellite.

Here are the key details from the product page:

Receive Over-The-Air Digital Broadcast to your Analog and Digital TV, Projector, and Computer Monitor. Antenna Out Analog Pass Through, Favorite Channel List, Parental Control Function,USB Multimedia Player Function.

Auto Tuning, HDMI 1080P Output / Composite Out / Coaxial Output, Closed Caption,Real-Time recording & Programmed Time Recording, Auto, 16:9 Pillar Box, 16:9 Pan G Scan, 4:3 Letter Box, 4:3 Pan G Scan, 4:3 Full, 16:9 Wide Screen. Timing Start Up & Shut Down.

Recording require user to connect a USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 2.5″ / 3.5″ External Hard Drive via USB (Up to 2TB). (USB Flash Drive not recommended). Audio / Video format support- Photo- JPEG, BMP, PNG, Music- mp3, aac, mp4. Video- avi, mpg, dat, vob, mkv, mjpeg (may not work with some video & audio codec format)

This converter box is designed to receive Over-The-Air signal, and it is not a replacement of cable box. External Antenna is required to connect to this converter box in order to receive signal. This product does NOT Work with TIVO and cable company such as Comcast, DirecTV, DISH Network, Time Warner Cable, etc. In general, this product does NOT work with encrypted cable signal

You have to use an external hard drive or a USB flash drive for storage since the Mediasonic box doesn’t have any internal storage. If you don’t already have something you can use at home, here are two options:

