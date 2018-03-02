Camera Drone Amazon
This $79 camera drone has two awesome features you won’t find on most other quadcopters

Maren Estrada
March 2nd, 2018 at 3:46 PM

It seems like camera drones are a dime a dozen these days. When you dig a bit deeper, however, you find that some quadcopters have pretty cool features that you don’t find on many other models. A perfect example is the Eachine E58 Quadcopter Drone with Wide Angle Camera, which is priced at just $78.99 right now on Amazon. It has all the standard features you would expect, plus two very cool ones that are not standard on all drones. First, there’s a nifty altitude hold feature that’s great for keeping the drone stationary while filming. The second (and way cooler) feature is called trajectory flight, and it lets you draw a path on your iPhone or Android phone screen that the drone will then automatically follow as it flies!

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

  • 2.0MP WIDE ANGLE CAMERA: With 2.0MP 720P wide angle camera give wide range high denfinition pictures and video.
  • ALTITUDE HODE: Atmospheric pressure one key set high, you can accurately lock the height and location, stable hover, from any angle shooting are convenient.
  • FINELY FOLDED: The small fuselage contains excellent performance, clever folding design, let you travel light, enjoy the flight fun.
  • TRAJECTORY FLIGHT: Under the control of the mobile phone, open trajectory flight, on the screen to draw the trajectory, the drone is the trajectory of the flight.
  • ONE KEY TAKE OFF/LANDING: Can be easily through the remote control for a key to take off or landing, without hands, but also easy to control the UAV, more convenient.

