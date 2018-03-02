These wireless headphones with graphine drivers are perfect for the Galaxy S9, and they’re 20% off

Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship phones are finally available for preorder beginning today, and they’re quite possibly the greatest Android smartphones that have ever been made. They feature the best cameras that have ever been included in a smartphone, along with specs that are on par with the hottest flagship phones that will be released in 2018. Are you really going to use your crummy old headphones with such a terrific device, or the cheap earbuds that are included in the box? Check out the Ghostek Rapture Wireless Headphones instead. They feature 40mm graphine drivers, Bluetooth 4.1+EDR, aptX audio technology, and great battery life. They’re 20% off right now on Amazon, so grab a pair while they’re discounted.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

40mm Graphene Drivers Produce a Next-Level HD Audio Experience

Equipped with Bluetooth 4.1+EDR & aptX Audio Technology

Fitted with the Finest Soft Protein Leather Ear Cups | 3.5mm Audio Jack for Easy Inline Aux Cable Use

Take Hands-Free Calls On the Go with Built-in HD Microphone | Supports ShareMe Function for Simultaneous Listening

LED Battery Status Indicator Reminds You to Charge Up | Includes Ghostek’s 1-Year Limited Exchange Warranty

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.