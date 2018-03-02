Amazon’s sale makes now the perfect time to add more Arlo and Arlo Pro cameras to your setup

You already have a Netgear Arlo system at home, so you know they’re the best wire-free home security cameras on the planet. We don’t have to go over all of the great features that make it so much better than the competition. What we do have to go over, however, is the killer sale happening right now on Amazon. The retailer has slashed $15 of the price of refurbished Netgear Arlo Security Cameras, and it trimmed an even $40 off the price of brand new Netgear Arlo Pro Security Cameras. There’s no telling when these deals will end, so definitely check them out while you can.

Arlo by NETGEAR Security Camera (refurbished)

NETGEAR Arlo Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished to work/look new with 90 Day Wrnty and Sprt. All accessories are included.

Add on Camera only – Arlo Base Station Required for connection. Operating temperature: 14° to 122° F (-10° C to 50° C)

See in stunning clarity with HD cameras and watch live streamed or recorded videos from your computer, smartphone or tablet using Arlo’s free App

Patented 100% wire-free design and magnetic mounts let you discreetly place cameras where you want and monitor your home from every possible angle

Motion activated cameras and customizable activity alerts provide real-time email or app notifications while home or away

Works with Amazon Alexa/Echo Show/Fire TV/Google Assistant – View your live video with a simple voice command. Works with IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and more

Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Security Camera

Add-on Camera only – Base Station Required

100% Wire-free and Weather-resistant- Free of power cords hassles to place your camera where you need it indoor or outdoor(IP65)

Rechargeable Batteries – Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging

2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back

7 Days of Free Cloud Recordings – Arlo Pro comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days

