The Space Scooter is like a Razor scooter, but it never needs to be pushed or charged

Razor scooters might not be in they’re heyday anymore, but they’re still a pretty cool (and eco-friendly) way to get around. There are also fancy new electric scooters that let you save your energy back tacking on an electric motor that does all the hard work for you. Of course, electric scooters are very expensive, and it turns out there’s a pretty awesome middle ground. The Space Scooter Ride On barely costs more than a Razor, but you never have to push it or recharge an electric motor. Instead, the scooter has an awesome rocking mechanism that propels it as you rock the platform back and forward.

Check out this video of the Space Scooter in action:

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Dual-mode Super – silent drive system

Move the platform up and down in a teeter-totter-like motion.

Anti-roll-back protection. Handbrake included.

Foldable for convenient transportation and storage

Air suspension and hand brake on the rear wheel

