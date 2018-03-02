Happy Friday! Whether you’re bracing for the crazy weather in the Northeast or enjoying the sunshine down South, we’ve got some terrific daily deals for you to check out today. Highlights include a 55-inch 4K Roku TV for just $370, “Amazon’s Choice” truly wireless earbuds for $28, best-selling regular Bluetooth earbuds for just $20, the slimmest iPhone X battery case on Amazon for only $24, 59% off super comfortable gel pillows, $10 off the Fire TV Stick, $20 off the All-new Fire TV, a great sound bar for under $42, and plenty more. Check out Friday’s best bargains below.

