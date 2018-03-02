Don’t pay $40 for a Hue bulb when this $10 smart bulb works with Alexa and Google Assistant

If you don’t plan to use the multi-color feature on your smart LED bulbs, you can save some serious cash by getting bulbs that only support white tones. And aside from pricey Philips Hue bulbs, our favorite option out there right now is the Element Classic bulb by Sengled. These smart LED bulbs cost just $9.99 a piece (or even less if you buy a 4-pack or 8-pack) and they work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and any popular smart home system like SmartThings or Wink. If you want to smarten up your lighting and you have no interest in weird colors, this is the best (and cheapest) way to do it.

LIGHTING FOR SMART HOME: Turn the lights on/off, dim to the desired light level and set up schedules using the Sengled Element Home app (iOS and Android). Element hub is required

WORKS WITH SMART HOME PLATFORMS: Connect the bulbs directly to Amazon Echo Plus, SmartThings or Wink hubs and add lighting control to your smart home

VOICE CONTROL: Connect Element bulbs to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and control your lights via voice commands to turn on/off, adjust brightness and more. Element hub is required to connect both voice services. Only the Amazon Echo Plus device allows for direct connection

CONTROL AT HOME OR AWAY: Control your lights remotely or set the lights to turn on before you get home in the evening. And, if you forget to turn off the lights, just turn them off using the app

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Energy Star certified. And, because Element LED bulbs save 80% energy compared to incandescent lighting, monitor electricity use (kWh) and watch the savings add up in Performance section of the Element Home app

