$45 gets you a box that looks like an SNES Classic, but it plays every SNES game ever

Are you still chasing the Super NES Classic retro video game console? For the love of all that is holy, just give it up already. You’re not going to find it in stores anytime soon. And you know what? It’s not even that cool! It only plays a handful of old SNES games and once you’re bored with them, you’re done. Instead of burning money on that little box just because it’s trendy, check out the Hyperkin RetroN 2 Gaming Console for SNES/ NES, which costs just $44 on Amazon. It plays game carts instead of only the games on its internal memory, and it has slots for both SNES and original NES games. Yup, that means you can play every SNES and NES game ever made on this awesome console.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Play all your classic Nintendo favorites in the Retron 2 two-in-one system! Compatible with all NES and SNES games, the Retron 2 delivers hours of old-school fun. Comes with two wired controllers and supports classic NES and SNES controllers. Plays NES and SNES games Comes with one wired NES and SNES Controller Compatible with NES and SNES controllers

