Get this $12 accessory and your Fire TV Stick or Roku Stick will never slow down and buffer again

The best thing about streaming media devices like the Fire TV Stick and Roku Streaming Stick is, well, everything. But what makes them better than their set-top box counterparts is the fact that they’re so compact and they can be tucked away in an HDMI port behind your TV. They do have one shortcoming compared to boxes though: there’s no Ethernet port. Because of that, you’re at the mercy of Wi-Fi… unless you know about this awesome accessory. The UGREEN Ethernet Adapter lets you connect your Fire TV Stick, Fire TV, Roku Stick, Chromecast, and more to the internet via Ethernet so you’re no longer impacted by inevitable Wi-Fi connectivity issues. It’s a bargain at $17, but you’ll snag it for just $11.89 if you use the coupon code 303C6HVX at checkout.

Don’t have Ethernet in your home? Don’t worry, practically no one does — that’s why the D-Link Gigabit PowerLine Internet Adapter Kit exists. Just plug one box into any standard wall outlet near your router and the other one near your TV. Voila! You’ve got gigabit Ethernet.

Here are some key details about the UGREEN Ethernet Adapter from the product page:

Stable Network: Enables your Micro USB TV sticks, Chromecast Ultra / 2 / 1 / Audio, Google Home Mini, Raspbbery Pi Zero etc., to ethernet for faster and more stable internet access, put an end to weak WiFi signal 【NOTE: 1. Works for TV Sticks supporting ethernet through micro usb port showed in the 2nd photo 2.Does not support fire stick gen 1, Roku Expess, Fire HD 10 or any other tablet or cellphone; 3.Do not fit for VPN】

Faster Internet Connection: RJ45 provide a speed of full 10/100 Mbps ethernet performance and the Micro USB 2.0 at 480Mbps for faster and more reliable Internet access

Practical Ethernet Adapter: Best solution for congested wifi, poor wireless signal, no wireless router at home, old wireless router only supporting 802.11b, poor network performance of Chromecast and other tv sticks

Plug & Play: Driver-free, don’t need to install any driver program for the ethernet adapter, simply plug and play; You just plug it in, then it works. No channel issues, no frequency issues, no interference issues, no security type issues

3.3ft USB Power Cable & Micro USB Cable: No worry about your ethernet adapter cable is not long enough and is hung in the air making your ethernet connecting be loose by greavity

