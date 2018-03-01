Add wired gigabit Ethernet to your house without running any cable for $43

Whether you have a $20 router or a $2,000 commercial grade Wi-Fi system in your home, one thing is certain: a wireless connection will never be as reliable or as consistently fast as a wired connection. It’s just not going to happen. If you want the best and fastest possible connection for your computer, you need Ethernet. But what you might not know is that you can get gigabit Ethernet ports in your house or apartment without paying an electrician to run Cat6. All you need is the D-Link DHP-601AV Gigabit PowerLine Adapter Kit. Plug one box into any standard wall outlet next to your router, then plug the other box into an outlet next to your computer. Presto — you’ve got gigabit wired internet in your home, and it took you about 20 seconds to install.

Highlights from the product page are as follows:

High speed up to 1000 Mbps, Home Plug AV2 compliant

Great companion with Smart TV, game consoles, media players, and etc

Perfect for 4K HD video streaming and gaming

Able to connect multiple adapters to expand wired network through the home

1 Gigabit Port

Plug and play

