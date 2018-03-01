Don’t expect to see a Nintendo Switch hardware update any time soon

In recent years, game console revisions have become an inevitability. The PlayStation 2 got smaller and smaller as it neared the end of its life, the Xbox One S improved upon the design of the original Xbox One, and both the PS4 and Xbox One received substantial upgrades in the form of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that gamers are already wondering how long it will be before Nintendo decides to revise the Switch, but sources familiar with the company’s plans tell the Wall Street Journal that early adopters have nothing to worry about. For now, Nintendo is more focused on peripherals for the Switch than a Switch 2.0.

According to WSJ’s report, company data shows that most current Switch owners were lured in by core games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. Peripherals like the upcoming Nintendo Labo are attempts by Nintendo to expand its reach beyond that core crowd. Labo, the DIY cardboard toy kit, goes on sale next month, and in addition to attracting a younger audience, it could also pique the interest of parents who want to pick up something that allows them to collaborate with their kids. Most parents don’t want their kids to spend dozens of hours parked in front of a screen, but Labo offers a different, more active experience for players.

In addition to Labo, the sources claim that Nintendo is working on other features for the Switch which will launch later this year, including “additional network-related features and peripherals to be attached to its USB Type-C port.” But as for a major hardware revision, like a Switch Mini, we’re unlikely to see anything in 2018.