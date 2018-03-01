Netflix has always been a service that is beloved by almost all of its subscribers. Each and every survey covering Netflix customer satisfaction has results that are off the charts. In fact, the results of those surveys have always been so consistently good that market research companies often don’t even bother to conduct them anymore.

Well, if you’re one of Netflix’s many satisfied customers, prepare to be even more satisfied than usual. This month, Netflix will release more original content than it ever has before in a single month. In fact, March 2018 is Netflix’s biggest month for original content by a wide margin.

A grand total of 54 — fifty-four! — new Netflix originals will debut in March. That huge sum tops the company’s previous one-month record by double digits, and it includes everything from full seasons of original shows and new installments in ongoing specials to new Netflix original movies and stand-up comedy specials.

Highlights from this month’s releases include the hotly anticipated second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, and a new season of the popular show Trailer Park Boys. David Letterman and Joel McHale each have new installments of their shows coming out in March, and Ricky Gervais will release his first new stand-up comedy special in what seems like an eternity.

Below, you’ll find the full list of new original content that will premiere in March 2018 on Netflix, and we’ve included links where possible.

Streaming March 1st

21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Streaming March 2nd

Streaming March 4th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 5th

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 6th

Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 8th

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 9th

Streaming March 13th

Streaming March 15th



Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 20th

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 23rd

Streaming March 30th

Want to see everything that’ll debut on Netflix in March other than just original content? You’ll find it all right here.