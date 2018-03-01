Netflix has always been a service that is beloved by almost all of its subscribers. Each and every survey covering Netflix customer satisfaction has results that are off the charts. In fact, the results of those surveys have always been so consistently good that market research companies often don’t even bother to conduct them anymore.
Well, if you’re one of Netflix’s many satisfied customers, prepare to be even more satisfied than usual. This month, Netflix will release more original content than it ever has before in a single month. In fact, March 2018 is Netflix’s biggest month for original content by a wide margin.
A grand total of 54 — fifty-four! — new Netflix originals will debut in March. That huge sum tops the company’s previous one-month record by double digits, and it includes everything from full seasons of original shows and new installments in ongoing specials to new Netflix original movies and stand-up comedy specials.
Highlights from this month’s releases include the hotly anticipated second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, and a new season of the popular show Trailer Park Boys. David Letterman and Joel McHale each have new installments of their shows coming out in March, and Ricky Gervais will release his first new stand-up comedy special in what seems like an eternity.
Below, you’ll find the full list of new original content that will premiere in March 2018 on Netflix, and we’ve included links where possible.
Streaming March 1st
- 21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 2nd
- B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 4th
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 5th
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 6th
- Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 8th
- Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 9th
- A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 13th
- Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 15th
- Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 16th
- Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 20th
- The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 23rd
- Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Layla M.— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 30th
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Titan— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Want to see everything that’ll debut on Netflix in March other than just original content? You’ll find it all right here.