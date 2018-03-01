The 10 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March

If you’re a Netflix addict, March is going to be an incredibly busy month for you. In addition to the dozens of licensed movies and shows that will be joining the streaming service, Netflix is debuting a whopping 54 original series, movies and specials this month. That is a ridiculous amount of original content.

In fact, there’s virtually no way to watch all of it in 31 days, so you’re going to have to pick and choose what you put on your queue this month. Luckily for you, we’ve put together another list of ten additions that you should have your eye on, including Netflix original shows like Jessica Jones, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Love.

Beyond the originals, Netflix is also adding some stellar movies to the lineup, including Casino, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Moon. That last one is especially important, because Moon director Duncan Jones’ latest movie, Mute, has been absolutely panned by critics. Watch Moon to take your mind off of Mute.

Casino (March 1st)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (March 1st)

Ghostbusters (March 1st)

Moon (March 1st)

Flint Town: Season 1 (March 2nd)

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 (March 8th)

Love: Season 3 (March 9th)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity (March 13th)

On My Block: Season 1 (March 16th)

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 (March 30th)

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in March, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.