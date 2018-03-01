Here’s everything that Samsung changed with Android 8.0 Oreo on the Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 Oreo update is in full swing, with more devices around the world being treated to Android 8.0 as we speak. Samsung fixed whatever went wrong with the original Oreo release for the handset, and things are moving along.

If you haven’t received an update prompt, keep checking, especially if you’ve purchased a carrier-branded Galaxy S8 version. In the meantime, Samsung released the full changelog for the update, which reveals all the new features that are built into the Samsung Experience 9.0 upgrade that sits on top of Google’s Oreo.

Samsung says in its release notes that specific Samsung apps, including Pay, Internet, Notes, and Email, should be updated individually before updating the operating system, and advises users to back up personal data before performing the update.

One of the notable changes included in the Galaxy S8’s Oreo build is improved biometrics:

To improve your security, features that use biometrics (face, fingerprints, and irises) are only available when you use a secure screen lock type (pattern, PIN, or password). When you switch to a non-secure screen lock type (Swipe or None), biometric authentication is suspended for unlocking and for verification in apps like Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass. If you’re using biometrics now without a secure screen lock type, you’ll be able to continue after the upgrade, but changing to a secure screen lock type is recommended.

Here’s the full changelog for the update: