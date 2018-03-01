‘Avengers: Infinity War’ will now release a week earlier on April 27th

If you were bummed out about having to wait over two months for the next Marvel movie, the studio has some good news for you. Originally slated to release on May 4th, Marvel announced on Thursday that Avengers: Infinity War has been pushed up to April 27th, which means we’ll all be able to see it in theaters a week earlier.

Marvel made the announcement on Twitter via a conversation with Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. The Marvel Studios account started by asking how exciting fans were to see the movie on May 4th, to which Downey responded, asking if he could see it sooner. Marvel was nice enough to oblige, moving the release to April 27th.

While this exchange was certainly a clever way to let fans know that they’ll be seeing Infinity War even sooner than expected, the real reason for the shift is probably because of how crowded the summer slate has become. Solo: A Star Wars Story comes out on May 25th, Deadpool 2 hits on June 1st, Incredibles 2 arrives two weeks later and Jurassic World 2 launches a week after that. Giving Infinity War a bit of extra buffer room makes sense.

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War will be the beginning of the end for the iconic superhero team as we’ve come to know it. It will kick off a story that is expected to be wrapped up in the fourth Avengers movie, which is currently scheduled to launch on May 3rd, 2019. Maybe if we’re lucky that one will get moved up a week or so too.