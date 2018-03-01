Amazon just acquired Ring, but this $60 video doorbell is just as good as Ring’s $200 model

Amazon just announced that it will acquire popular smart home company Ring for a whopping $1 billion. Of course, Ring is best known for its wildly popular Ring Video Doorbell, which is indeed a terrific product. But did you know that the best-selling video doorbell on Amazon is actually a different model that does the same thing for a fraction of the price? The DING WiFi Video Doorbell is available on Amazon right now for just $59.99, and it packs in all the features you need. Plus, you get 6 months of free cloud storage when you set up your account!

Here are some more details from the product page:

【Free Cloud Service】: All users are eligible for a 6-month free cloud of our 7 day cloud recording plan. Cloud Service requires no subscription and no credit card credentials. With the plan, you can review, save, and share footage at any time, and reduce false alerts with cloud intelligence. Unique Cloud Activation Code:【FREEAM04】

Answer the door wherever you are – see and speak to visitors directly from your smartphone or web using On-Demand video, meaning that you can view live video of your front porch at any time, even if no one rings the bell.

A new HD wide-angle lens gives you a clear view of your entire space. Slide your finger over the live view screen to pan the video feed left or right. There is now an improved two-way audio that allows both parties (door end and smartphone end) to speak simultaneously.

Zmodo Beam extends your WiFi range and reduce dead spots. It also acts as a smart home hub and can connect Zmodo accessories, such as door and window sensors, which alert you on your phone whenever a sensor is triggered.

This product includes a 60-day return policy, 3-Year Limited Warranty, lifetime US-based tech support ( Tel: 217-693-5706. Working time: 8:00 – 20:00 CST, Mon-Fri )

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.