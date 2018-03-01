Maren Estrada
March 1st, 2018 at 9:41 AM

How is it March already!? The year is flying by, which might be a good thing considering how 2018 has been going so far. It’s been a terrific year for deals though, and we’ve got some of the best deals of the day for you to check out on Thursday. Highlights from today’s roundup include $50 off the brand new version of one of the hottest robot vacuums on Amazon, a great pair of Bluetooth earbuds for just $19, $160 off a killer Dyson vacuum refurb, $10 off the wildly popular Fire TV Stick, deep discounts on a bunch of different Anker accessories, a 4.6-star rated Crock-Pot slow cooker for under $17, Alexa and Google Assistant enabled smart LED bulbs for less than $10 a piece, the best-selling headphones on Amazon for just $35, a great iPhone X clear case for $5 shipped, and plenty more. See all of today’s top deals below.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Alexa Connectivity, App Contro…
$199.98

Bluetooth Headphones, Otium Best Wireless Sports Earphones w/ Mic IPX7 Waterproof HD Stereo Swe…
$21.99

Dyson Ball Animal Complete Upright Vacuum with Bonus Tools, Fuchsia (Certified Refurbished)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
$39.99

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad, 5W Standard Qi-Certified Ultra Slim Wireless Charger for iPhone…
$20.99

Anker PowerPort Wireless 10, Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, iPhone X…
$25.99

Anker USB Type-C with Power Delivery 30W USB Wall Charger, PowerPort Speed 1 for iPhone X / 8 /…
$27.99

Anker USB Type-C Premium 5-Port 60W USB Wall Charger PowerPort+ 5 USB-C with Power Delivery for…
$49.99

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Black
$16.89

Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Add-on Security Camera – Add-on Rechargeable Wire-Free HD Camera with Aud…
$145.62

Element Classic by Sengled - 4 Pack - A19 60W Equiv. Soft White (2700K) Smart LED Bulb, Zigbee,…
$38.99

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr…
$36.99

JETech Case for Apple iPhone X, Shock-Absorption Bumper Cover, HD Clear
$3.99

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Superior Stereo Sound, Exclusive BassUp, 12-W…
$39.99

URPOWER Motion Sensor Light, 10 LED Bulbs Battery Operated Wireless Motion Nightlight Portable…
$22.99

