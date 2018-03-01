5 Nintendo Switch accessories under $20 that everyone should have

The Nintendo Switch is pretty awesome on its own, but it’s even better when you enhance your gaming experience with great accessories. Of course, that doesn’t have to mean spending a lot of money if you know where to look. In this post, we’ll show you five awesome Switch accessories that cost less than $20 each. From $8 screen protectors and a great $11 carrying case to a little adapter that will double your Switch’s data speeds, we’ve got all the bases covered. Check out all of these Switch accessories below.
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protectors
- Specifically designed for Nintendo Switch
- Ultra-clear High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience
- Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity
- Highly durable, and scratch resistant – surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.
- Includes: 2x GLASS Screen Protector, Wet Wipes, Micro-Fiber Cleaning Cloth, Squeeze Card, Easy Installation Use Guide, Hinge Stickers
Hestia Goods Switch Carrying Case
- HIGH QUALITY CASE – High Quality Durable hard shell Protect your Nintendo Switch Console free from scratches. A Velcro secures the Nintendo Switch inside the case (We have replaced two elastic straps with a Velcro,It is a lot easier to put in and take out the Switch with a Velcro), make your switch more stable and convenient when you’re traveling or not using.
- UNIQUE ZIPPER HEAD DESIGN – We use High Quality Nylon Zipper Head, not like the other Nintendo Switch case’s Iron Zipper Head will scratch your precious switch（We show this contrast in the 5th picture）. Zipper ensures your small items do not fall out.
- LARGE STORAGE – A large zippered mesh pocket provides secure storage room for some small Nintendo Switch accessories like small Charger, charging cable, slim power bank, ear buds, and 2 extra Joy-Cons, Easier to Close and Easier to Carry. It also build with 20 game card slots, allowing you to carry and change your favorite games anytime & anywhere.
- MULTIPLE PROTECTION – Our Switch Carry case is big inside but small outside. There is absolutely strong enough for plenty of daily protection. Designed to make your new Nintendo Switch Console even more portable & travel friendly
- 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE – We offer free replacement or full refund if you are not fully satisfied with our case, Hestia Goods adhere to the high-quality products and services for the purpose
Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger by HORI
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo
- Play Nintendo Switch while charging with 3.0 A of Power
- Powerful 5 volt / 3.0A charger charges quickly
- Durable 6 foot cable and USB C connector
- Compact and portable
Multi-Angle Stand for Nintendo Switch
- 【UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY】 Tablet stand work with all 4 – 10-Inch smartphones and e-readers, such as Nintendo Switch, iphone 6 / 6s / 7 / 7 plus, Galaxy S8 / S7 / S6 / Note6, LG,Motorola, HTC, IPAD mini / pro / Air / Air 2, Samsung Tab, Google Nexus, Kindle, even in protect case.
- 【MULTI-ANGLE & POCKET-SIZE】 Stand for Nintendo Switch can be adjusted to your desired angle (270 degree) with your hand. Foldable design make it possible to be shrank to pocket-size, which is easy to carry.
- 【STURDY CONSTRUCTION& RUBBER PADS】 Durable aluminum body, with a sturdy construction, can hold your phone steadily. Rubber pads and feet protect your device from scratches and sliding.
- 【SMART LIFESTYLE】 Hands-free, make iPad stand possible to play games, use Facetime and Youtube while charging. Play a good role in your office, kitchen, nightstand, dining table.
- 【LIFETIME GUARANTEE】 If you are not satisfied with it. Please feel free to contact us, we will offer you a FULL REFUND or new REPLACEMENT.
UGREEN Network Adapter
- WHAT IT IS: Ugreen USB 3.0 male A to RJ45 female ethernet adapter connects your computer or tablet to a router,modem or network switch for network connection. It adds a standard RJ45 port to your Ultrabook, notebook, Nintendo Switch or Macbook Air for file transferring, video conferencing, gaming, and HD video streaming.
- PROTECT OR REPLACE A BROKEN ETHERNET PORT: USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter is a good accessory to protect the RJ45 Lan port in your expensive computer, or replace a broken Ethernet port.
- SPEED UP TO 5GBPS: Full 10/100/1000Mbps gigabit ethernet performance over USB 3.0’s 5Gbps bus, faster and more reliable than most wireless connections. Link and Activity LEDs. USB powered, no external power required. Backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1.
- COMPATIBILITY: This USB to Gigabit Ethernet adapter work with Windows 8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OSX 10.6/10.7/10.8/10.9/10.10/10.11/10.12, Linux kernel 3.x/2.6, and Chrome OS. DO NOT SUPPORT Windows RT and Android. Compatible with IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3u and IEEE 802.3ab. Supports IEEE 802.3az (Energy Efficient Ethernet).
- LIFETIME WARRANTY: Ugreen USB Gigabit Ethernet adapter is backed with lifetime warranty and customer service support.
(If your house isn’t wired for Ethernet, check out this Powerline Internet adapter kit for just $40.)
